Turkish Foreign Minister meets with his Azerbaijani counterpart

5 May. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye held a meeting on the sidelines of the OIC summit.

The Heads of Foreign Affairs Ministries discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Baku and Ankara and other issues of mutual interest.

Negotiations took place in Banjul.

It should be noted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are actively developing cooperation in the energy, economic and diplomatic spheres. In addition to this, cultural ties are actively developing, as well as partnerships in the fields of education and science.