Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of European Cup in Baku

5 May. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani junior gymnasts will compete for medals in the finals of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku.

Thus, Govhar Ibragimova received high scores for the composition with a hoop, Ilakha Bakhadirova performed with a ball, and Shams Agaguseinova performed with a ribbon.

Let us remind you that the championship takes place in the National Gymnastics Arena in the Azerbaijani capital.

Let us note that May 5 is the final day of the competition. 37 gymnasts took part in the competition. Both "juniors" and older gymnasts performed. Let us remind you that the winners will receive a prize fund of 40 thousand euros.

The European Cup competitions in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku attracted the attention of many spectators and fans of this sport. Representatives from various European countries competed for the title of best gymnast. The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku was also noted for its high level of organization.