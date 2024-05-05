President of Georgia asks EU leaders to come to republic

5 May. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili invited the EU leaders to visit the republic against the background of ongoing events related to the consideration of the bill on foreign agents.

It is reported that the relevant statements have been made during the meeting with ambassadors of the EU member states.

According to Zurabishvili, the European leaders' visits will help Georgia achieve stability.

"We are in a tense situation and you, as our partners, have a very important role to play in ensuring stability for the Georgian people <...> I ask to carry out high-level visits during this period, until the end of May. Then I know that an important period is coming for Europeans themselves, connected with the elections, the elections of the European Parliament, and our US friends will also begin an active election period",

Salome Zurabishvili said.

According to Zurabishvili, the program of the founder of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili is directed against European partners.

She also emphasized that the consideration of the bill on foreign agents was violence against the people of the country, which calls into question the European future of Georgia.

The president placed all responsibility for the current situation in the country on the authorities of the republic.