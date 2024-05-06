Netanyahu: Israel ready for pause in fighting with Hamas

6 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is ready for a cease in the fighting in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of hostages.

"Israel has been, and still is, ready for a pause in the fighting in order to free our hostages. This is what we did when we freed 124 hostages, and resumed fighting - and this is what we are ready to do today as well," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The PM noted that Israel rejects the demands of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to withdraw Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and will not accept a situation in which Hamas will reestablish control of the enclave.

Netanyahu stressed that his government is doing its best to see the release of the hostages held in the enclave, maintaining that it is Palestinian radicals who are blocking the talks by making unacceptable demands.

"But while Israel has shown this willingness, Hamas has still held to its extreme positions, first and foremost the withdrawal of our forces from the Strip, the conclusion of the war and leaving Hamas intact," Netanyahu said.

The PM stressed that capitulating to Hamas's demands would be a terrible defeat for Israel and a great victory for Hamas and its allies.