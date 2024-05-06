Iran to begin construction of "nuclear island"

6 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is planning to start the construction of the "nuclear island" of the Darkhovin (Karun) nuclear power plant in the fall, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said.

A nuclear island is a complex of buildings and structures that ensure the functioning of a nuclear reactor of an NPP.

"God willing, the first concrete pouring of the nuclear island will be carried out this year at the Karun nuclear power plant ... I hope [it will happen] in the fall," Mohammad Eslami said.

Pouring concrete into the foundation of the nuclear island means a full-fledged start of construction not only of the reactor building, but also of the entire NPP power unit.