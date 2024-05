6 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Talks between the Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will be held in Almaty on May 10, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Earlier, Kazakhstan proposed Almaty as a negotiating venue for Baku and Yerevan. The parties confirmed their participation in the negotiations in Almaty.