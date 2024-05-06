Türkiye calls on world to recognize Palestinian state

6 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Failing to draw lessons from the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip risks opening the way for more conflict in the Palestinian enclave, Türkiye's foreign minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with Al-Arabiya..

"If we do not learn from this tragedy and pursue a two-state solution to the crisis, this will not be the last Gaza war. Other wars and more tears will await us," Hakan Fidan said.

The diplomat stressed the need to urge Israel to accept the 1967 borders.

"All Palestinians, not just Hamas, agree to establishment of Palestinian state based on 1967 borders," Fidan said.

He said Türkiye's priority is to secure a cease-fire in Gaza, adding that it is in close contact with Qatar on the matter.

"On the one hand, we are trying to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, and on the other hand, we are trying to mobilize the international system for a two-state solution, which we see as a strategic and lasting solution," Fidan said.

Fidan called on the international community to take action for a cease-fire and two-state solution.

He warned that tensions between regional rivals Iran and Israel could boil over into larger war.