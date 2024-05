6 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not participate in the inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan said.

Earlier, it was reported that Pashinyan will arrive in Moscow on May 8 to attend the anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, while he will skip the May 9 celebrations.

Vladimir Putin's inauguration as President of Russia will take place on May 7 after the presidential election held in March.