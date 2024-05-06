Turkiye sends another humanitarian aid ship to Gaza

6 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A ship carrying humanitarian aid set sail from Türkiye for the Gaza Strip yesterday.

A total of 5,066 tons of aid, including food, baby care products, sleeping bags, and gluten-free goods, were loaded onto the ship at Mersin International Port under the guidance of the Turkish Red Crescent.

Turkish Red Crescent Deputy Chairman Ramazan Saygili said the organization would send another vessel to Gaza in the future.

The ship is expected to be at sea for about two days as it sails to Egypt's Al-Arish Port, from which its contents will be transferred to nearby Gaza.