6 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Movement of vessels has been suspended in the Bosporus Strait.

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait is temporarily blocked in both directions due to a steering control problem on the "Brabus" cargo tanker near the strait's northern entrance.



The Turkish Coast Guard Command said that the RESCUE-10 tugboat and the KRGM-8 swift rescue boat were immediately despatched to the scene.