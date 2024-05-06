Astrakhan Region governor meets Azerbaijani President

6 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received governor of Russia's Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin in Baku on May 6.

During the meeting, the sides praised the successful development of friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan across various sectors, emphasizing the contribution of cooperation with various regions of Russia, including the Astrakhan region, to these efforts.

Highlighting the recent successful visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Russia, they noted that this trip demonstrated further strengthening of bilateral ties.

During the conversation, the sides highlighted the importance of the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Astrakhan.

The meeting included an exchange of ideas on the prospects for cooperation.