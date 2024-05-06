Hungary to establish Armenian embassy

6 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungarian Secretary of State for International Relations Zoltán Kovács announced the opening of the Hungarian embassy in Yerevan. An Armenian embassy will also appear in Budapest.

He noted that the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, called this event a significant step in improving relations since the restoration of diplomatic relations 1,5 years ago.

In addition to this, the countries will cooperate in the economic and diplomatic spheres. Budapest and Yerevan have concluded relevant agreements.