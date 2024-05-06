AZAL expands its flight geography

6 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's national airline AZAL is launching new flights to several directions at once. Information about this was announced by AZAL's press service.

It is reported that the airplanes will fly to almost 60 destinations. The number of flights to Asian and European countries will increase.

Direct flights to Sofia and Bucharest will be launched in June.

It is also reported that 10 European cities will become available to Azerbaijanis. In particular, flights will be operated to populated areas in Spain, Italy, and Austria.

In addition to this, the geography of flights to resorts in the Red Sea, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean Sea and the Aegean Sea will expand.

It is clarified that the number of flights on popular routes will also increase.

The maximum number of additional flights will be on routes to Istanbul, Antalya, Moscow, Dubai, Tbilisi.