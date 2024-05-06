Türkiye to fine for excessive price increases

6 May. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Parliament intends to pass a bill that will allow companies that artificially inflate prices to be fined. Information about this was published by the Turkish publication Ekonomim.

It is reported that the fine could be more than $31 thousand.

Earlier, it was reported that the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, promised to punish those who excessively increase the cost of goods and services, and said that penalties would be applied to such organizations.

"Those who violate the provision on the inadmissibility of excessive increase in the selling price of goods or services by manufacturers, suppliers and retailers will be subject to an administrative fine in the amount of 100 thousand liras (over $3 thousand) to 1 million liras (more than $31 thousand) for each violation",

Economy said.

It is also reported that organizations that artificially create a shortage of goods on the market may be fined up to $373 thousand.

In addition to this, it was previously reported that the Turkish Minister of Finance announced a possible stabilization of the price situation by 2026.