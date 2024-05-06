Astrakhan region discuss launch of air cargo transportation with Azerbaijan

6 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Astrakhan region is ready to launch air cargo transportation with Azerbaijan. The Head of the region, Igor Babushkin, addressed the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, with such a proposal at today's meeting, the regional Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"Today, cargo air traffic is carried out from Azerbaijan only to Moscow. The southern direction through Astrakhan is also promising. We are ready to provide potential Azerbaijani airlines with all the necessary conditions for the transit of cargo through our region",

Igor Babushkin said.

The governor's press service also focused on the fact that the opening of air cargo transportation would contribute to increasing trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan.

In addition to this, during the conversation the prospects for the development of the North-South international transport corridor were discussed. In particular, the Head of the region stated that the potential of the railway logistics hub operating at the Astrakhan Kutum station is 1 million tons of cargo annually.

He emphasized that there were all opportunities to expand this transport hub, through which cargo from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran and India passes today.