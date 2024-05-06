Dates of Putin's visit to Türkiye to be discussed soon

6 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Preparations for the Russian President's visit to Türkiye continue, his aide Yuri Ushakov said .

According to him, the visit remains on the agenda, and work is underway to prepare it. However, the exact dates have not yet been agreed upon, the Kremlin representative indicated.

"In the near future, we will literally be discussing the possible timing of implementing the invitations of Mr. [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan",

the President's Aide said.

The Kremlin representative drew special attention to the significance of Putin's upcoming visit to Türkiye. Ushakov emphasized that it was among Russia's foreign policy priorities.