Baku becomes world's "Sports Capital"

6 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES) sent an official letter to the Azerbaijani authorities, in which it announced the election of Baku as the “Sports Capital” of the world for 2026.

According to AZERTAC, the leadership of the Federation highly appreciated the exemplary work of the country's authorities in strengthening the health of the population, popularizing sports and creating a sports infrastructure that meets the highest international standards, the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports reported.

The Ministry of Sports of Azerbaijan recalled that an official ceremony to introduce Baku as the world "Sports Capital" will be held at the European Parliament in Brussels at the end of next year, 2025.