Kazakhstan to ban sugar exports until autumn

7 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is introducing a ban on the export of sugar to third countries, including partner states in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), until August 31, 2024 to meet domestic demand, the government press service said.

In the near future Kazakhstan plans to hold negotiations to increase the quota for the supply of Russian sugar by another 100,000 tonnes by the end of the year, Kazakhstan's Deputy Agriculture Minister Erbol Taszhurekov said.

Currently the balance of sugar reserves in warehouses and import volumes into Kazakhstan is about 256,000 tonnes, which is half of the country's annual need (500,000-550,000 tonnes).

"The reserves of sugar and raw cane in warehouses today amount to 136,000 tonnes. Together with the quota for the import of Russian sugar in the amount of 120,000 tonnes until August 31, 2024, it makes up 256,000 tonnes. In addition, Kazakhstan has a quota for duty-free import 300,000 tonnes of raw cane for processing by the end of 2024," Taszhurekov said.

According to him, average monthly sugar consumption in Kazakhstan is 46,000 tonnes; while in summer it rises to 60,000 tonnes.