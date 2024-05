7 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on May 6.

An honor guard was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, where the state flags of the two countries were waving in honor of the distinguished guest.

The Slovak Prime Minister was met at the airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials, AzerTAc reported.