Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation: 40 border pillars installed

7 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

As part of the process of clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, 40 border markers have been installed as of Monday, May 6.

The work of the expert groups of the two countries is ongoing.

The 8th meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

Following the agreements reached during the meeting, the countries started the process of coordinate adjustment based on geodetic measurements.