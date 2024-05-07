Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway: launch date announced

7 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway route will increase its transportation capacity to five million tons per year after modernization on May 20, a fivefold increase from its previous capacity, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) said.

ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov announced the completion of repair and expansion efforts along the 184-km stretch of the BTK railway line in Georgia. Following these enhancements, BTK's annual throughput capacity surged from one million tons to 5 mln tons.

In addition to laying down the railway line, the project encompassed installing a 10 kW electric line spanning 172 kilometers, laying a 338-kilometer fiber-optic cable, and undertaking essential maintenance on the roads adjacent to the route.