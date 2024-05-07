Overchuk and Azerbaijani ecology minister meet in Moscow

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk discussed with Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev preparation for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku on November 11-22, according to the Russian government's website.
“The negotiations discussed current issues of environmental cooperation between the two countries and preparations for the participation of the Russian delegation in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in November 2024,” the statement reads.