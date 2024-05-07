Cuban president arrives in Russia on working visit

7 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has departed to Russia on a working visit, the country’s presidential administration said in a statement, posted on the X social network.

"Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel departed to Russia tonight, starting his visit aimed at discussing priority issues on the bilateral agenda," the statement reads.

Earlier, Diaz-Canel announced on X social that he was beginning his working visit to Russia "to discus priority issues on the bilateral agenda after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s re-election as the president of Russia."

According to him, the Cuban delegation will participate in a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and festive events marking the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.