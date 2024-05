7 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Crossing points on Finland’s border with Russia may reopen once Helsinki adopts a proposed law on refugees, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen told the Etela-Saimaa newspaper.

"The border may reopen to passenger vehicles if a new ‘return law’ is adopted," Hakkanen said.

According to the minister, the law is currently being finalized, it is expected to be submitted to parliament in one to two weeks.