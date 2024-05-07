Pashinyan ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan before November

7 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that Azerbaijan and Armenia may sign a peace treaty by November.

“I agree with the idea of signing a peace agreement by November, and for this, all agreed principles must be recorded in the agreement,” Pashinyan said at a press conference.

The Armenian PM expressed hope for progress following the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Almaty on May 10.

Earlier, the President of Azerbaijan announced the sides may agree on a peace treaty's key parameters by November. According to Ilham Aliyev, the parties may come to the necessary agreements before COP29, which starts on November 11. The head of state considered this scenario to be “quite realistic.”

Ilham Aliyev explained that the parties can first agree on the basic principles and then spend more time on details or wording.