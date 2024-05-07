Pashinyan confirms meeting with Putin in Moscow

7 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he will travel to Moscow on May 8 to take part in a Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am going to Moscow tomorrow, where I'll be chairing an EAEU summit. My meeting with the Russian president is also planned," Pashinyan said.

According to him, there are many accumulated problems, some of which have been raised.