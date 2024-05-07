Another Russian tourist dies in Türkiye

7 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A Russian died in Alanya. The man who got ill was hospitalized and died in the hospital. This is the third Russian tourist to die in the Antalya region in 10 days.

In Türkiye, a tourist from Russia died at the Alanya resort, the local media reports.

A 57-year-old man was on vacation in the Avsallar region of Türkiye with his family. He was in a hotel room when he felt unwell. The tourist was hospitalized by ambulance, but doctors were unable to save him. An autopsy that will be carried out by forensic experts in Alanya is aimed to determine the cause of death of the Russian tourist. The police investigation is underway.

Earlier, two Russians had died while on vacation in Türkiye: 61-year-old Dmitry Tsyganov was found dead in a hotel gazebo in late April; a few days later, 62-year-old Valdas Labanauskas died in the hospital, where he was admitted due after feeling unwell.