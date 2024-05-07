Climber from Irkutsk evacuated from Elbrus

7 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A climber from Siberia needed help of rescuers while climbing Elbrus. The rescue operation lasted nearly two hours.

Today, the climber was rescued on Mount Elbrus in Kabardino-Balkaria, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The emergency call was received today at 11.15 Moscow time. It is reported that during the ascent of a group of 10 people, one of them needed help.

When the man from Irkutsk reached a height of 5,000 m, he began to suffer from altitude sickness.

The group was registered with the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Having received a request for help, rescuers immediately went to the scene.

By 13.15 Moscow time, the rescue of the climber was completed. Emergency Situations Ministry specialists found the climber at an altitude of 5,000 m.