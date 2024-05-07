Oil depot catches fire in Kuban

7 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

An oil base caught fire in Krasnodar. There is a black plume of smoke in the area where the fire broke out. The reasons for what happened are being clarified.

Eyewitnesses of the event report that the fire occurred near the village of Prostornoye. There is a black column of smoke near the base.

It is noted that the reasons for emergency are currently being clarified.