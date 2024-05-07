North Ossetia becomes greener before Victory Day

7 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A greening campaign took place in North Ossetia. About 50,000 oak, maple and ash seedlings were planted.

North Ossetia is implementing an initiative called “Garden of Memory”, within the framework of which over 50,000 oak, maple and ash seedlings were planted this spring.

“On the eve of Victory Day, over 50,000 seedlings were planted in North Ossetia as part of the “Memory Garden” campaign. North Ossetia continued the traditional action with the goal of planting “green monuments” in honor of the heroes who defended and are defending the Motherland. In April, foresters and volunteers planted seedlings of red oak, common ash and maple,”

– the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic informed.