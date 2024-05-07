Russia, Azerbaijan discuss joint actions against climate change

7 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The topic of combating climate change became central at the meeting of the heads of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan. The ministerial meeting took place in the Russian capital on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, May 7, a meeting was held in Moscow between the heads of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan, Alexander Kozlov and Mukhtar Babayev, a message published on the website of the Russian ministry informs.

“The parties discussed current issues of environmental cooperation between the two countries and preparations for the participation of the Russian delegation in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to be held in the Republic of Azerbaijan in November 2024,”

– the Russian ministry reported.