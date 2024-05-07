Dagestan to deal with solid waste

7 May. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two facilities for the management of municipal solid waste will appear in Dagestan.

Dagestan will receive 1.8 bln rubles for the construction of facilities for the management of solid municipal waste, which will have a positive impact on the ecology of the region, and consequently, the quality of life of the population. This will improve the environmental situation in the region.

It is planned to create two facilities: a sorting complex and a collection point for recyclable materials. The sorting complex will allow to effectively separate waste into categories for their subsequent processing or disposal.

Creating a modern waste management infrastructure in Dagestan will become beneficial for ecology and employment.