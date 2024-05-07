Serbians to learn about Dagestan

7 May. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A program about Dagestan is being produced by Serbian television. Viewers will learn about the culture and history of the republic, and will have an opportunity to admire the beauty of Dagestan.

The Serbian TV channel is preparing to delight viewers with an exciting program about the sights of Dagestan. The film crew has already started working in the republic, aiming to capture all its beauty and uniqueness.

“Today, a film crew from Serbia arrived in the Republic of Dagestan to work on creating a television program about Dagestan for the Serbian TV channel Balkan-TV. Residents of Serbia will be told about the culture and traditions of our republic and shown the nature and sights of Dagestan,”

– the press service of the regional Ministry of Tourism informed.

The authors of the project note that Dagestan is a real pearl thanks to its majestic mountains, emerald lakes, ancient fortresses and hospitable people.