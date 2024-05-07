Minor earthquake hits Armenian-Azerbaijani border

7 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Institute of Seismology of Kazakhstan

An earthquake hit the Armenian-Azerbaijani border nearly two hours ago. Its focus was located on the territory of Armenia.

On the evening of May 7, an earthquake occurred on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian seismologists report.

The magnitude of the tremors, which occurred at approximately 20:40 local time (18:40 Moscow time), was 2.0. Its epicenter was located 19 km from the Armenian village of Shoghakat in the eastern part of the republic.

There were no casualties or damage as a result of the earthquake.