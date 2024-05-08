Heavy rainfall causes damage in Tbilisi

8 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi City Hall said heavy overnight rainfall had caused damage to road infrastructure, uprooted trees and collapsed slopes in Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi.

Gldani district was affected by the rainfall the most.

According to the City Hall, yards in a settlement of Mukhiani cottages in the outskirts of the city were also “particularly affected”, with river Gldanula flooding a yard of a local resident.

A part of a slope near the Chabua Amirejibi Highway, where works of strengthening a rocky slope has been underway, collapsed on May 7 following the rainfall, causing traffic restrictions near the tunnel on the Highway in the direction of Mikheil Tamarashvili Street until 6 pm.

The City Hall added traffic would be redirected using Kakutsa Cholokashvili highway, Sulkhan Tsintsadze and Tamarashvili streets.