8 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two minors from Nakra River in the north-western highland town of Mestia in Georgia's Svaneti region after a vehicle carrying three minors fell into the river last week, local media said.

The rescuers working in the area found the body of a girl last week.

Locals were involved in the efforts together with professionals of the Emergency Management Service.