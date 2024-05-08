ECHR partially satisfies Georgian citizens’ lawsuit over 2019 protest rallies

8 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Court of Human Rights partially satisfied a lawsuit by a group of Georgian citizens over the Government's handling of 2019 protest rallies in Tbilisi and ordered it to pay compensation.

The case, brought by 26 nationals of the country, concerned the dispersal of a protest in June, 2019 outside the Parliament building in the city, the Court said.

The citizens alleged that injuries received by them during the Government’s dispersal of the rally were a result of excessive use of force, and that a subsequent investigation into this matter had not been effective, relying on Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights on prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment.

The applicants also relied on Article 10 on freedom of expression, Article 11 on freedom of assembly and Article 13 on right to an effective remedy.

Some of the applicants also alleged the Government had failed in their duty to proactively inform the Court of developments relevant to their case, in particular new legislation, related to Article 38 on examination of the case.

The Court found violation of Article 3 on ineffective criminal investigation, but no violation of Article 38.

The Court ruled to award €15,000 to four of the applicants, €5,000 to 18 applicants and €1,800 to two applicants in non‑pecuniary damages.