COP29 and RAS hold meeting in Moscow

8 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev and President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov held a meeting in Moscow.

The President of COP29 noted that Russian scientists are offering innovations to protect the Caspian Sea.

"The Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow showcased innovative solutions to protect homes and habitats in the Caspian Sea. From advancements in hydrological dynamics to wildlife studies, the world needs ambitious ideas and partnerships to deliver effective, inclusive action," Mukhtar Babaev said.

The meeting of delegations took place at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev is on a visit to the Russian capital. He discusses preparations for COP29 with his colleagues in Moscow.

Earlier this week, Mukhtar Babaev held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Alexei Overchuk.

“The negotiations discussed current issues of environmental cooperation between the two countries and preparations for the participation of the Russian delegation in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in November 2024,” the Russian government said.

In addition, Mukhtar Babayev held a meeting with his Russian colleague, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov. The sides discussed the preparation of a cooperation agreement between the two ministries.

“Ecology and nature have no boundaries. And the experience of neighbors, both on our part and on yours, can be extremely useful. If you are ready, then we can conclude a cooperation agreement between the ministries of nature and ecology of our countries. The document will serve the basis for two-way interaction," Alexander Kozlov said.

The Russian minister noted that the ministry is ready to provide full support in the preparation of COP29 in Baku.

Mukhtar Babayev expressed gratitude to the Russian side and emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between Moscow and Baku on climate change, land degradation and combating desertification.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in the autumn.