London urges citizens not to visit certain areas of Uzbekistan

8 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for certain regions of Uzbekistan.

In the new guidance, British citizens are advised not to visit areas within 5 km of the border with Afghanistan, except for the city of Termez, due to potential security issues.

"FCDO advises against all but essential travel to within 5km of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan border, except for the city of Termez and connecting roads from the North," the statement reads.

The UK Foreign Office noted that one's travel insurance could be invalidated if a tourist travel against FCDO advice, consular support is also severely limited where FCDO advises against travel.

The rest of the territory of Uzbekistan is recognized as safe for British tourists.