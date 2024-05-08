Elchin Amirbekov: Israel and Azerbaijan linked by strategic cooperation

8 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov has discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and the Middle East with political director at Israel's Foreign Ministry Aliza Bin Noun, spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X.

“We had a friendly meeting with the representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments Elchin Amirbayov. Focusing on current events in the South Caucasus and the Middle East, the talks covered the most important bilateral and regional concerns,” the message reads.

The parties discussed regional security and stavility, as well as prospects for further cooperation and interaction, identifying common interests and goals that could become the basis for expanding cooperation in various fields. The sides expressed hope for continued constructive dialogue and cooperation.