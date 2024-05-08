Elchin Amirbayov: Zangezur corridor to help Armenia escape its isolation

8 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Through the Zangezur corridor, Armenia can break out of isolation, generate transit fees, and enhance its relations with Türkiye, representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov told the German newspaper Die Zeit.

Regarding the potential rejection of this proposal by Armenia, the Azerbaijani official mentioned that an alternative route through Iran could be established, which is 10km longer than the Zangezur corridor. Amirbayov considered the Armenians' worries absurd ,Trend reported.

He recalled that the strip of the corridor, which enters the territory of Armenia, is only 34 kilometers long and separates Azerbaijan from its exclave, Nakhchivan.

Responding to a question regarding the likelihood of war accessing the Zangezur corridor, Amirbayov stressed that such an eventuality is categorically not going to happen, the newspaper wrote.