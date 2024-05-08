Türkiye intends to liquefy Russian gas and sale to West

8 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye plans to start supplying Russian gas to Europe, sources in the Turkish Ministry of Energy confirmed.

One of the ministry's officials recalled that Turkey has gas reserves in the Black Sea, it also has gas coming from Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia, Turkiye reports.

“We also buy liquefied natural gas from different countries. We store amount we need in our storage facilities. We can supply part of this gas to the West through pipelines,” the source in the ministry said.

He also drew attention to the fact that last week the Turkish parliament approved a bill allowing to sell imported natural gas in the liquefied form (LNG) to Europe, including excess supplies of Azerbaijani and Russian gas.