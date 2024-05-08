Azerbaijan and Bulgaria sign declaration on strengthening strategic partnership

8 May. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev met today in Baku to sign a number of documents, including the “Joint Declaration on strengthening strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria”.

After the signing ceremony, Ilham Aliyev and Rumen Radev made press statements.

"Strategic dialogue is carried out at the high level," Rumen Radev said.

Noting that this is already the fourth meeting over the recent period, the Bulgarian leader said that this paves the way for ensuring economic prosperity of the entire South Caucasus.

The Azerbaijani leader has invited the President of Bulgaria to attend COP29.

Radev expressed confidence that holding COP29 in Baku will strengthen Azerbaijan’s leadership position in the region.