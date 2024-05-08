Ilham Aliyev outlines prospects for Azerbaijani-Bulgarian relations

8 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria has multiplied in recent times, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that the main driver behind this increase is the cooperation in the energy sector, indicating that the current level and future prospects of this partnership are highly encouraging.

“Azerbaijan's gas exports to Bulgaria are increasing year by year. Last year, Azerbaijan transported 1.25 billion cubic meters of gas to the Bulgarian market. For comparison, I can say that in 2022, this figure was only 600 million,” Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is actively engaged in extensive cooperation with partner countries, including Bulgaria, in the green energy cable project.

"The feasibility study, expected to be completed in a few months, will pave the way for the project to commence. Therefore, Azerbaijan aims not only to position itself as a supplier of oil and gas to the European market but also as a provider of green energy. The potential is substantial, and we will further discuss this at the end of the year during the COP29 conference," Ilham Aliyev said.

The modernization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was completed just a few days ago, the Azerbaijani leader said, noting that it was possible due to Azerbaijan's investment.