8 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Nearly half an hour ago, a snowfall started in Moscow. Currently, the air temperature in the capital is +4 °C.

On Wednesday, May 8, a snowfall started in Moscow. It is snowing in numerous districts of the capital.

Snow is expected to fall intermittently until about 8 p.m.

Earlier, the Hydrometeorological Center reported that on May 8, cloudy weather with clearings, as well as light precipitation, is expected in Moscow.