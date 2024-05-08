Stavropol families with many children to get preferential loans

8 May. 16:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of the Stavropol Territory have developed a preferential loan that will be issued to large families for the development of entrepreneurial projects.

Large families always face additional financial difficulties, especially when it comes to developing their own business. That is why a special program was developed in the Stavropol Territory, providing preferential loans to support large families in their entrepreneurial activities.

“2024 has been declared by the President of the country as the Year of the Family. On behalf of Governor Vladimir Vladimirov, we created a separate loan product called “Social”. Parents with many children can receive a preferential loan for business activities at 5% per annum. They just need to contact our microfinance fund; large families in the Stavropol region can receive up to 5 mln rubles for a period of three years,”

– Head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the region Denis Polyubin said.