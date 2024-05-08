Astrakhan buses decorated with portraits of veterans

8 May. 17:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the governor of the Astrakhan region

The “Immortal Regiment” campaign in the Astrakhan region acquired a new format: thanks to the work of volunteers and members of the Young Army, today, 200 regular buses have taken to the streets of Astrakhan with portraits of heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

Today, regular buses decorated with portraits of Great Patriotic War veterans run through the streets of Astrakhan. This remote format of the “Immortal Regiment” campaign was chosen by the city residents themselves, Governor of the Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin wrote in his Telegram channel.

“On the eve of Victory Day, 200 buses took to the streets of our city, each with portraits of heroes of the Great Patriotic War. I thank everyone who helped organize this event. Special thanks to the volunteers, Young Army cadets, patriotic organizations and the Immortal Regiment movement,”

- Igor Babushkin wrote.