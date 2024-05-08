Head of Georgian parliament assures country of EU integration

8 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian government website

Shalva Papuashvili emphasized that the EU candidate status will not be suspended. According to him, calls from members of the European Parliament will lead to nothing.

The Chairman of the Georgian Parliament urged not to pay attention to the members of the European Parliament who spoke in favor of suspending the EU candidate status for the republic.

Shalva Papuashvili emphasized that the chances of this happening are zero.

“When it comes to members of the European Parliament, the European Commission directly tells us not to pay attention to them. This issue should not be decided by them at all. Therefore, we should not pay any attention to these parliamentarians,”

- the Speaker of Georgian Parliament said.