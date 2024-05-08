Anniversary EAEU summit starts in Moscow

8 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The anniversary summit of the EAEU has begun in Moscow. The event takes place in the Kremlin. The heads of state arrived at the summit.

The anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union started in Moscow. The meeting is taking place in the Kremlin in a narrow format.

The heads of state that are members of the association gathered in the Kremlin. The first of the guests to arrive was Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

In addition to him and Vladimir Putin, the summit is attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov.

The meetings will be held in both narrow and expanded formats. The leaders of Cuba and Uzbekistan are invited to the meeting in an expanded format as observer countries.

During the meeting, the Russian President said that the summit in the Kremlin would not just be an anniversary event, but truly a business one. He noted that during the meeting, new decisions that are of a strategic nature and aiming at deepening cooperation will be considered.