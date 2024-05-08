Armenia refuses to finance CSTO

8 May. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States

Armenia will not participate in financing the CSTO in 2024. According to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yerevan did not object to the decision being made in a limited format.

The press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported the state’s refusal to participate in financing the CSTO this year. Thus, the ministry responded to a request from the Sputnik Armenia.

“Armenia will refrain from joining the decision “On the CSTO budget for 2024” and participating in the financing of the organization’s activities provided for by this decision,”

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reported.

The foreign ministry of the country stated that Armenia did not object to the adoption of this decision in a limited format.